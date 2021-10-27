Is Bitcoin beneficial for the economy? (press release)

Press Release

Satoshi Nakamoto released this digital currency in 2009. This release aimed to introduce a revolutionary financial tool to solve the problems of the traditional banking systems and fiat money. Bitcoin runs on a decentralized network aimed at providing a cheaper and faster alternative for funds transfers.

For more than a decade, Bitcoin has grown to be a valuable tradable and investment asset. It has also sparked the emergence of other virtual currencies. And this has prompted some people to wonder whether Bitcoin is beneficial for the economy. Essentially, Bitcoin and other virtual assets present a private payment method. Players in this payment system use initial coin offerings to fund activities against promises of financial returns or future utilities.

Platforms like Bitcoin Prime allow people to purchase Bitcoin with fiat money. After buying this virtual currency, individuals can send it to their digital wallet to spend it to pay for services and goods. Some people even hold onto their tokens, hoping their value will eventually increase.

The Economic Impact of Bitcoin and Its Underlying Technology

Blockchain is the underlying technology behind Bitcoin. And this technology is slowly moving into the mainstream. Some experts predict that its use in other economic sectors could bring billions of dollars to the world.

Here are some of the business practices where the world is feeling the impacts of this technology:

Blockchain is improving cross-border transactions for financial institutions

Some companies plan to launch new cryptocurrencies to ease funds transfer processes

Humans can reduce fraud and paperwork using blockchain in public and government records to increase accountability

Humans can use blockchain and cloud computing to resist hacking and execute smart contracts

Car sales and leasing can employ blockchain to streamline processes

Messaging apps can use this technology to facilitate private investors deals

Most people learn about blockchain when searching for information about Bitcoin. However, the world can potentially use Bitcoin in other sectors.

Economic Effects of Bitcoin

Bitcoin and other digital currencies have created an entire industry. Today, the world has a crypto industry that has made some adopters rich very quickly. It also has companies that depend on trading Bitcoin as the only income source.

Essentially, Bitcoin and blockchain have created many jobs. Even software engineers are working directly in the cryptocurrency industry. Despite the fluctuation in this job market over the years, interest in some professionals hasn’t faltered.

And with the continued legalization of cryptocurrencies in some countries, job creation and global investments in Bitcoin will most like continue.

Bitcoin Affects Unstable Fiat Currencies

Over the years, trust and confidence in the traditional banking systems have decreased consistently. In countries with constantly fluctuating fiat currencies, people live in plummeting conditions. However, some people in these countries can use Bitcoin to circumvent those situations. Bitcoin is entirely a practical practice where peers overseas transactions without the government’s insight.

Globally around 1.7 billion individuals lack bank accounts, making them financially disadvantaged. Consequently, such people turn to risky lending practices that plunge them into more financial troubles. Interestingly, most of these people have cell phones. That means they can transact with Bitcoin using mobile applications. Thus, Bitcoin can be their viable option.

Final Thoughts

Overall, Bitcoin has created an industry with traders, investors, and startups. It has also promoted economic activities and transactions. Today, many people use Bitcoin for international transactions due to its low cost. It also reduces financial malpractices like fraud and corruption because of its transparent public ledger that records all transactions. Nevertheless, people still need to learn about Bitcoin to use it more effectively and efficiently.