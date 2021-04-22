Farmavet Group sets off in 2021 with a new visual identity and a goal of maintaining the + 20% trend in turnover compared to the previous year (press release)

Press Release

Farmavet Group, the largest integrator of veterinary services in Romania (production of medicinal and biological products for veterinary use, production of compound feeds - distribution - retail), concludes 2020 with approximately 45 million euros turnover, representing an increase of 20% compared to the previous year.

In addition to the growing results, Farmavet Group started the year 2021 with a new business model, with a complete management team and a reorganized activity, ready for development and adaptation to the new requirements of the domestic and international markets.

2020 was a year of profound changes within the group, which went from an entrepreneurial business model to a corporate one while redefining the business vision.

"One of the major objectives in this process was to maximize synergies in the group and enter 2021 with a solid platform that enables us to develop the product and service portfolios, as well as modernize production facilities," said Irina Rosu, CEO of Farmavet Group (in picture above).

In addition to adapting the activity to the pandemic reality, so that the provision of products and services offered by the group was not interrupted at any time, all departments have undergone an extensive reorganization process (regarding operating processes as well as employees management), attracting an impressive number of new skills and talents within the group.

The creation of the new visual identity of the group is precisely the expression of the profound and synergetic transformations initiated in 2020. The rebranding process marks the new paradigm of the group, with distinct objectives and strategies of the three commercial divisions (domestic wholesale, domestic retail, export sales), but also of the 3 production divisions (medicines, vaccines, and nutritional feed). Thus, the commercial and production divisions will have distinct visual identities, generated by the mission and the values ​​associated with each of them. They support the group's own philosophy, summarized in the motto "We do good by doing good".

"For 2021 we again have very big ambitions: maintaining the growth trend of over 20% of turnover compared to last year and, at the same time, doubling the profitability that will allow us to support the significant investment effort we have planned for this year. Consistent investments are needed in order to intensify the process of digitization, automation in all business segments (factories, warehouses, logistics), as well as updating and modernizing all processes of quality assurance and control. This is the only way we can w follow our vision to become the highest standard/ benchmark of the national veterinary market and offer our clients high-quality products and services, accessible both in terms of price and in terms of availability at a national level", added Irina Roșu.

In 2021, FARMAVET Group aims to surprise the market with an expanded portfolio of products for farms and farm animals, but also with the expansion of the portfolio of animal medicine, care, and nutrition products for pets.

The wholesale division was reinvented at the beginning of this year, with updated commercial policies and sales teams with customized skills for each category of customers (farms, pharmacies, offices/clinics, doctors, etc.).

At the same time, the group initiates a new, integrated approach to the retail division. Thus, the current network of over 170 veterinary pharmacies will continue to develop both in terms of national coverage, but also in terms of the concepts offered.

“We focus a lot on this holistic approach of the Farmavet Group's competencies in order to generate new integrated services with added value for customers. The beginning of this year finds us ready with new skills, new product ranges, an extensive portfolio of services and with multiple initiatives to modernize and make more effective the production facilities ”concluded Irina Roșu.

About the Farmavet Group

The group, generically called Farmavet Group, joins the companies Farmavet, Pasteur Filipești Branch, and FNC Nutrition Pietroiu.

A landmark of the local industry, with a history that begins 125 years ago with the establishment of the Pasteur Institute of Serums and Vaccines in Bucharest, the Farmavet Group now marks more than 20 years of modern existence, investment and expansion with an integrated activity production and marketing.

The production of vaccines and veterinary medicines takes place in 3 GMP-certified factories (one vaccine factory in Bucharest and 2 drug factories in Filipeștii de Pădure). The production is completed by a fourth feed factory located in Borcea.

The entire production is taken over by the distribution network and by its own pharmacy chain, both managed by Farmavet. From 2019, the group benefits from the support of the China Central and Eastern Europe Investment Co-operation Fund II present in 16 markets in the region with commitments of over 1.2 billion USD.

For more details about the Farmavet Group, please access: www.farmavet.ro or write to us at: office@farmavet.ro.