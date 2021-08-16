EVERGENT Investments reports remarkable increases of financial indicators for the first half of this year, compared to the same period of 2020 (press release)

Press Release

EVERGENT Investments has registered a net result of RON 116,5 million, thus exceeding the objective approved by shareholders in 2021 IEB for the entire 2021. The net result is comprised of a net profit of RON 48.9 million and a net gain from the sale of financial assets of RON 67.6 million.

EVERGENT Investments reports the following results for the first half of 2021:

RON 2.408 million – assets under management (AUM), up 22% compared to H1 2020;

RON 2.230 million – net asset value, up 20% compared to H1 2020;

RON 2,28 – net asset value per share, up 21% compared to H1 2020.

“The global macro-financial environment and fluctuations of international quotations over the last year have tested our business model, strategy, and adaptability. The 1st half of 2021 is very important in the history of our company, both in terms of good financial results, and in terms of setting new foundations to continue the Company’s upward trend. The net result, 58% higher than the annual target, proves the strength of our business model and the managerial performance of the entire team. We pursue the goal of generating alpha for our shareholders through long-term investments. Making sure that risks are well understood and well-compensated, we boldly invest in private equity projects and continue to have active management of the listed portfolio. As a result, the total value of assets increased by 22% in comparison to H1 2020, reaching RON 2408 million. We continue to identify new investment opportunities through holdings in companies or lands for development and we decide which are the best moments of exit so that our shareholders obtain significant returns.”, said Mr. Claudiu Doroș, President CEO of EVERGENT Investments (in the picture above).

Evergent Investments has a mix of institutional and professional shareholders, both Romanian and foreign, but also a large base of individual investors that the Company serves in order to multiply their invested capital.

Thus, investment performance in all asset classes of EVERGENT’s listed portfolio is high, the level of securities investments reaching RON 59 million, 42% of the budget approved by shareholders for 2021.

EVERGENT’s investment philosophy demonstrates, once again, that building continuously is the path to long-term performance. As a result, the Company is making significant progress in fulfilling its strategic priorities.

The private equity approach is the differentiating element of EVERGENT Investments’ strategy. The company invests in agribusiness where it is the market leader in blueberry production, but also in real estate, where it manages projects with positive cash flow and double-digit IRR. The Company will also focus on other areas that create value and are booming, abiding by ESG principles.

Another strategic direction is to increase the performance of Financial-Banking and Energy-Industrial Portfolios through their active management; these being the main income generators and sources for new investments. The company also manages to capitalize on Sell Portfolio by sales.

The Company also aims to capitalize on Sell Portfolio by selling this inherited portfolio. Thus, the number of holdings in this inherited portfolio decreased by 11 in comparison to H1 2020, generating revenues in the total amount of RON 3.634.112.

EVERGENT Investments, the financial investment company with over 25 years’ experience on the Romanian capital market is a pioneer, contributing to the development of the community it is part of. By applying a well-articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments efficiently capitalizes on investment opportunities, both in the capital market and through private equity projects.

EVERGENT Investments is an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) authorized by the Fiancial Supervision Authority under no. 101/25.06.2021, and a company listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange under EVER symbol. The Company has an assets portfolio valued at RON 2.4 billion. From the total value of assets under management, the listed shares portfolio has the highest percentage of 66,8%, while the percentage of unlisted shares is 8,6%. The main sectors in portfolio structure, related to total assets value are: fianncial –banking – 45,1%, energy 11,4%, procesing industry 7,3% and real-estate 6%.

EVERGENT Investments has 37 employees on national leval and 185 employees on Group level. Executive management is provided by Mr. Claudiu DOROȘ as President and CEO and Mr. Cătălin IANCU as deputy CEO.