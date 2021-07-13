DHS selects NC Vision to power Warehouse Management (press release)

Press Release

NC Vision announces that Eurosport DHS, the leading producer and exporter of bicycles and electric bicycles in Southeastern Europe, has chosen to implement its Warehouse Management System Solution to optimize its warehouse operations.

DHS selected NC Vision for its revolutionary toolbox approach and No-Code technology, which ensure that NC-Vision’s flexible modules can be adapted to match the processes and requirements with easy configuration and integration.

As DHS grew, it quickly became clear that an optimized software solution was needed to allow the company to reduce the time required to pick up the materials from the warehouse and ensure the accuracy of the inventory, while also validating the materials for each production order before starting to collect them. Allowing multiple picklists to be prepared simultaneously was also mandatory, with the aim of improving employee productivity.

"Because of a high variety and complexity of over 10000 articles in 6 spaces Eurosport DHS is in a continuous race to improve the storage way. In a fast-growing market and clients with growing demands, we aimed for a simple and adaptable solution. We found in NC Vision a flexible partner, with a high level of experience, and a good collaboration led to the implementation of a form according to our needs and expectations. In only six weeks the system was running, and all requested modifications were provided in the specified time. Now we are able to deliver in time and the right amounts of the raw materials to the assembly lines", said Tianqi Yang, CEO – Eurosport DHS.

With the NC Vision solution, DHS not only reduced the effort on the warehouse operators and the time needed to onboard new personnel, but also significantly increased inventory accuracy. All raw materials are being identified and traced from arrival in the plant until usage in the production line.

"We’re very proud to be able to support DHS in offering its customers an outstanding delivery experience and thank them for their trust. Effective inventory management is nowadays a critical aspect for the substantial growth of any business. Based on our unique No-Code Technology, we were able to take away the IT headaches that can hold back companies and enable DHS to focus on their future growth and continue their customer-focused innovation.” said Klaus Heller, General Manager at NC Vision.

With the help of NC-Vision consultants, DHS was able to define the set of requirements and the process flow for a complete turnkey solution that made use of NC Vision’s Receiving, Decanting, Warehouse Storage, and Scheduling modules. Wrapped around the NC Vision’s Core System and quickly customized for DHS specifics, they provided the answer to DHS challenges.

Using this solution, DHS now receives the raw materials from its suppliers and assigns to each container or group of containers unique serial numbers that are used to trace the materials and store them in a chaotic warehouse. Using preloaded BOMs, the Scheduling module validated that all material is available and reserved the material in the warehouse based on FIFO.

ABOUT DHS

EUROSPORT DHS S.A. from Romania is the leading e-bike manufacturer in Eastern European supply OEM services for famous European brands. The company is one of the largest bicycle factories in South-East Europe. During its 20 years history EUROSPORT DHS recorded a particularly favorable evolution. Recognizing a rising trend in the e-bike market, EUROSPORT DHS initiates an investment strategy that emphasizes e-bike production. After investments in technology and training, part of production capacity is allocated exclusively for e-bike assembly.

ABOUT NC VISION

NC-Vision is an innovation-driven technology company German software company with a branch office in Arad, Romania. NC-Vision was created as a revolutionary toolbox for production and traceability, dedicated to help companies worldwide successfully run and manage their business operations. Thanks to a large number of completed customer projects, NC-Vision has extensive know-how and expertise on the processes in manufacturing companies.