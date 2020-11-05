Press Release: Connect44 Romania - When people come first, results follow closely

Press Release

Connect44 Romania started this year with strong ambitions: to continue the expansion began in 2019, develop the team of experts, and continue to provide high-quality services for clients.

Even during the pandemic, the company opened new offices in Timișoara and București and continued the expansion. Besides the growth objectives, new priorities emerged. The recruitment processes continued, but now the safety and well-being of the existing employees came into focus. In March, the employees were sent to work from home, and the company’s activity moved swiftly to online. To make this transition possible in optimal conditions, there were mobilized all support departments, especially HR and administration, and all the services were moved online rapidly for everybody to be safe. More than that, the company prepared new ways of communicating with the team and offered the support they needed to work from the safety of their homes.

“One of the company’s purposes is to be there for our employees and make them feel like they’re part of a company that builds their confidence and protects their work-life balance. More than that, we focused on an internship program specially designed for students who are willing to learn and develop themselves within the telecommunication world”, declared Mădălina Panait, HR Manager Connect44 Romania. The internship program focused on educating the students s on what exactly is the telecom industry doing and how they can adapt easier to it. Some of the interns are now permanent members of the team.

With all this in mind, the pandemic period offered new ways of developing the business and the company was closer to its clients. Connect 44 Romania succeeded to increase the employees' number by 20% in the first six months of 2020. The extraordinary measures are taken and the strategic thinking behind the expansion paid off as the number of projects won during this time was bigger than the same period of time in 2019 and was also a 15% increase in turnover for the second quarter of 2020. The company is adapting continuously to the pandemic context and to the employees' and clients' needs to further grow the Connect44 market reach. “In this international environment, we had to create an equilibrium for our colleagues and partners and allow everyone to readapt. Our solution is effective until now and the results are seen already, but we must continue for the next years, as we all know that it will take time to come back at our reality before March this year”, declared Alexandru Cociorvei, Managing Director of Connect44 Romania.

The Romanian team offers engineering solutions for mobile and fixed networks, as well as IT support and service desk services for telecom operators in Europe. Connect44's mobile network engineering solutions help telecommunications providers and equipment manufacturers design, implement and optimize their networks. Also, the company's engineers design, operate and optimize the related network systems and services for operators in Europe.

ABOUT Connect44

The Swiss company Connect44, founded in 2000, has subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Austria, Denmark, Romania and Spain. It offers services and support for international telecom companies (from operators to manufacturers of IT & telecom equipment). The company has over 950 employees, out of which over 200 in Romania.

ABOUT Connect44 Romania

The local subsidiary was established in 2017, as Connect44 Network Services. Since its inception, the rapid expansion of the company has led to a change of headquarters due to the growth of the team. At the moment, Connect44 has in Romania four important offices, in Bucharest and Timișoara.