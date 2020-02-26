Press Release: Commons announces a turnover of over one million euros in 2019

Press Release

One of the most dynamic co-working companies in Bucharest announces a turnover of 1.1 million euros in 2019, following an investment of 300,000 euros in the Commons which expanded 280% of the office space spaces, which led to hundreds of events offered to over 600 subscribers (of which 400 in Romania and 200 in the area of ​​Casablanca, Morocco). The year 2019 also meant the opening of a new location, Commons Baneasa, which is added to the other two spaces in Unirii Square and Romana Square, the total area now available to coworkers being 4,250 square meters.

On a market that counted, at the end of last year, 54 coworking spaces in Bucharest (out of a total of 80 spaces throughout Romania), the Commons brand is highlighted by an impressive dynamic, with an increase in the number of members from 150 at the beginning of 2019, to 400 residents at the end of the year from over 100 companies. The expansion of the office space led to the rapid occupancy of the available spaces. It is worth mentioning that the locations older than 6 months already have an occupancy rate of 90%.

“We are very pleased with the positive evolution of the market and of our company. We are growing with our customers, and this is the best recommendation. By the end of 2020 we aim to have a turnover of 2 million euros and we aim to open another location” says David Canta, Cofounder at Commons.

Nine out of ten Commons members are people between the ages of 25 and 45 and work in Consulting, IT, Advertising or Media. Cumulatively, the business Commons members generate a turnover of over 30 million euros.

In a single year, at Commons were organized 460 events in its own locations in Bucharest and Casablanca.

Highly successful in 2019 was Commons Accel, the first Commons’ accelerator, an accelerator for startups in proptech, circular economy and IoT.

“We designed this accelerator to be independent, created to serve the interests of the participating startups. We do not ask for equity, we do not deliver curricula written by officials through various offices, but we connect people with common interests and complementary expertise, we educate according to market needs and offer real resources. We do not have a philanthropic interest - to give back to society from our knowledge and experience, we are practical and aim to have as many new companies on the market as possible that know how to run and grow a sustainable business. That's why we all need, from consumers of high-quality services to investors looking for opportunities. ” says Commons Accel’s founder Matei Dumitrescu.

Four of the 14 startups that graduated the first edition of Commons Accel, are receiving investments from program’s partner investment funds or private investors, 2 teams have won funding through the European hiReach project, 4 startup founders pitched and have been awarded in various national competitions such as Startarium, Future Makers or Startup Next, while others have participated in international events like Slush Helsinki or Impact Days Austria.

Commons is a vibrant, multicultural community of entrepreneurs and freelancers, that fosters synergies and collaboration between like-minded individuals from all industries.

Established in 2017 and built around several coworking spaces that offer bespoke, high quality, office facilities, and a versatile event space, Commons core mission is to curate an authentic social and professional community. n). Commons members have access to any of the coworking spaces, both to the three already existing in Bucharest (Unirii, Romana, Baneasa) and to the one in Casablanca, Morocco.

