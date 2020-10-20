Press Releases
Press Release

Press Release: Casazela Romania has recently enhanced their portfolio with a new mandate for property management services for an Office Building located in Piata Victoriei

20 October 2020
romaniainsider
Casazela, part of APS Holding, with HQ in Prague, is a Real Estate Property and Asset Management company which specializes in the active management of real estate assets, as well as providing sales and marketing services focused on Commercial (i.e. Office, Retail, Industrial and Land) Real Estate. By combining CEE specialist’s real estate expertise and local market experience, we believe that we can fully respond to our clients’ needs on cost effective basis.

Casazela Romania has recently enhanced their portfolio with a new mandate for property management services for an Office Building located in Piata Victoriei, Cube Victoriei Center. While for the existing property management portfolio, an industrial site located in Colentina of 5300 sqm, the challenge was to maintain the occupancy rate, for the new office building of 11.000 sqm, we believe that we will be challenged by the new trend of health FIT-OUT restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

For The Cube Victoriei Center, Casazela team will include Mihaela Oroian, who is working in the real estate industry for over 15 years and who is having corporate experience, being part of an international team for a major office consolidation in Bucharest and Alexandru Fratila, who has over 4 years of asset and property management experience and who  had successfully managed the diverse tenants’ mixt portfolio and improve its occupancy rate for The Colentina Industrial Platform, by renegotiating and renewed over 25 lease agreements.  

As part of our marketing strategy for identifying the new office trends, we are kindly inviting you to participate to a short questionnaire: Click here.

Cube Victoriei Center

Cube Victoriei Center, a Class B office building with UG+GF+14 levels, located in Piata Victoriei. Available surfaces: 4th floor – 462 sqm; 6th floor – 948 sqm; Or any options available in Instant Offices. For more details please click here or contact us at +40734.308.302 or via email at [email protected]



