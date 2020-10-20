Press Release

Casazela Romania has recently enhanced their portfolio with a new mandate for property management services for an Office Building located in Piata Victoriei, Cube Victoriei Center. While for the existing property management portfolio, an industrial site located in Colentina of 5300 sqm, the challenge was to maintain the occupancy rate, for the new office building of 11.000 sqm, we believe that we will be challenged by the new trend of health FIT-OUT restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

For The Cube Victoriei Center, Casazela team will include Mihaela Oroian, who is working in the real estate industry for over 15 years and who is having corporate experience, being part of an international team for a major office consolidation in Bucharest and Alexandru Fratila, who has over 4 years of asset and property management experience and who had successfully managed the diverse tenants’ mixt portfolio and improve its occupancy rate for The Colentina Industrial Platform, by renegotiating and renewed over 25 lease agreements.

