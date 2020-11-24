Press Release: Casa Ioana 25th Anniversary Gala

Press Release

The Casa Ioana Association is hosting its 25th Anniversary virtual Gala. The event will celebrate Casa Ioana’s 25 years of lifesaving and life changing work with women and children confronted with domestic abuse and family homelessness and raise much-needed funds for their work. Guests will create their own dinner parties and join other parties’ from around Europe for a virtual event that promises everything that you would expect from an actual gala – only better!

Casa Ioana Virtual Gala Guide

Haydn Dene and his Big Band is the star attraction of the evening and has agreed to join us again for another one of Casa Ioana’s Galas. An online silent auction offers a variety of items to bid for whether you are attending the Gala or not.

The British Ambassador to Romania, Andrew Noble LVO, will open the evening by speaking about how Casa Ioana provides an essential service in today’s world and the importance of charities who deliver grassroots services. He describes Casa Ioana as an essential part of the Bucharest scene over the work it has done over 25 years.

The Founder and President of Casa Ioana, Ian Tilling MBE, will welcome the guests, thanking those involved in organising the Gala and saying a very special thank you to Casa Ioana’s staff team, partners and volunteers for their dedication and commitment, not just to the organisation, but for the people they serve. He will talk about their valuable work with vulnerable women and children and give an example of how effective Casa Ioana is in empowering women to be self-dependant.

Finally, bestselling author and a Casa Ioana Goodwill Ambassador, Bradly C. Birkenfeld, will talk about why he supports Casa Ioana and what motivates him to action.

The two-and-a-half-hour event will be hosted by Colin Lovering, International Business Partner – Brainovate and Vice- Chairman - British Romanian Chamber of Commerce and act as auctioneer for the live auction.

Individual dinner parties can join the Gala for a donation of 250 Ron. If you want to sit with friends at your virtual table, encourage family and friends to join the gala also. Each Party qualifies for a Casa Ioana professional chef’s apron. Various Sponsorship Packages are available. For further information, or to obtain your guest ticket, please write to [email protected].

This event is supported by Event Engineering.

***

The Casa Ioana Association is Bucharest’s leading independent provider of temporary accommodation and comprehensive psychosocial support to women and children experiencing domestic abuse and family homelessness.

Casa Ioana meets the needs of families and individuals over an extended period. We work with a broad network of both public-sector agencies and other service providers to help our clients resolve their problems and acquire the necessary skills to regain family stability and affordable housing. Casa Ioana addresses the multiple underlying issues of domestic abuse and family homelessness, rather than focusing on providing short-term emergency shelter.