Press Release: The British School of Bucharest invites students to apply for the 2020-2021 scholarship programme, the first step in creating a better future and the chance of having an excellent education

In a world characterised by change, The British School of Bucharest prepares students for the future. The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is committed to broadening access to the school, by offering talented students a partial or full scholarship for their studies.

For 20 years, BSB has focused on offering students the knowledge and means to create a better future. Now, more than ever, in a world characterized by change, the British School of Bucharest supports young people whose innovative visions can have a significant impact at local, national and international levels.

“We are committed to broadening access to the school, by offering talented students, regardless of their school – private or public, a scholarship which covers all or part of the tuition costs until the completion of their studies”, says Philip Walters, the Headmaster of the British School of Bucharest.

In order to submit their registration and to get the chance to benefit from the scholarship starting with 2020-2021 Academic Year, the students must write an essay titled „For a Better Future” which will be centred on Environment and Innovation. This is in addition to other documents required for registration.

The students will have to convey their opinion on one of the following specific topics:

1. Innovation - A suitable response to environmental issues and climate change?

2. What is the connection between urbanisation and global warming? How can the cities of the future help reduce greenhouse emissions?

3. In what ways will our lives be different in 2050?

Apart from the essay, students must download and fill in mandatory documents from the website:

Application Form

Copy of Birth Certificate / ID Card / Passport

Most recent School Report

Art portfolio / Sports Achievements, if applicable, any other relevant documents that might support the application

The documents and essay must be sent to arrive no later than 1.00 p.m. 24th of January 2020, at the following address: [email protected].

The BSB Scholarship Programme is open to all students born between:

1st September 2005 – 31st August 2006 - For students entering Year 10, in accordance with the British educational system.

1st September 2003 – 31st August 2004 – For students entering Year 12, in accordance with the British educational system. These are students who only have two or four years until they finish their studies at BSB.

After the registration has ended there will be an examination process, as follows:

1st February 2020 - Year 10 & Year 12: Interview & CAT test.

8th February 2020 - Short Listed Year 10: English & Maths tests and Short Listed Year 12: English, Maths tests & any other selected A-level option, if relevant.

The final results will be announced on the 14th February 2020. For more information regarding the entire application process please visit our website.

Winners of the scholarship will have to maintain the highest level of study throughout the school years and to embrace and respect the BSB values.

