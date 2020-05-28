Press Release

Press Release: The British School of Bucharest adjustments in the pandemic context - VIRTUAL OPEN DAY

The British School of Bucharest has implemented the BSB Virtual Open Day which aims to adapt and provide a new way for parents and potential students to visit the BSB campus and meet key school staff: through virtual means.

The BSB campus remains closed due to the current international situation but the school will organise its first BSB VIRTUAL OPEN DAY on the 20th June 2020.

In previous years, anyone could of course visit the BSB campus in-person before deciding to enroll, but now this part of the admissions process can be online, remaining safe yet at the same time allowing people to discover what the British School of Bucharest represents.

The British School of Bucharest’s approach over recent years is proving invaluable in the current international situation. This includes giving its students the right digital literacy skills needed to interact and navigate the world today as well as creating the digital means through which parents from the international community can get in contact with BSB from all over the world.

“The top priority for the British School of Bucharest within the community is keeping everybody safe and healthy in all circumstances but continuing to offer premium quality even in this abnormal context.

That’s why, for us it is a natural step to have the BSB Virtual Open Day where we can present each key stage of our education strategy in a flexible and adaptable way”, has declared Philip Walters, the Headmaster of the British School of Bucharest.

During this event, parents can discover BSB’s commitment to excellent education through a series of online talks and Q&A’s especially designed separately for EYFS, Primary and Secondary sections of the school. The admissions staff and Heads of School will answer questions from parents, take them on a virtual tour of British School of Bucharest campus grounds and provide important information regarding the British curriculum and extra-curricular program.

The BSB ONLINE OPEN DAY will take place on June 20th with 3 time slots with presentation and subsequent Q&A session.

Timetable for each session:

10:00 – 11:30 – Early Years Foundation Stage

12:00 – 13:30 – Primary School

15:00 – 16:30 – Secondary School

The online event is dedicated to parents wishing to register their child for the 2021-2022 Academic year. They can register here for BSB VIRTUAL OPEN DAY, until Friday, 19th June, 12 pm.

About British School of Bucharest:

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is an established and well-resourced international private school located in Bucharest, providing a comprehensive international education based on the National Curriculum for England. BSB serves more than 600 students aged 2-18. It is a richly diverse learning community, with students representing approximately 50 nationalities. They benefit from an impressive pupil to teacher ratio and small class sizes, ensuring a personalized and highly supportive learning environment.

BSB is the only British school in Romania rated as “excellent” for both “the quality of pupils’ learning and achievements” and the “quality of pupils’ personal development” in its 2018 UK Independent Schools Inspectorate report.

