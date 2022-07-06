Romanian President trusts entirely the Government and the judiciary

The ruling coalition formed by the Liberal Party (PNL) and its former rival Social Democratic Party (PSD) is working well, despite the unexpected alliance being rather hardly accepted. Actually, some of the members of the Liberal Party never accepted it, and they either migrated to other parties or lost their positions - such as former PNL leader Florin Citu, former prime minister en route to losing his Senate speaker position.

"They have been working together for several months, and I can say that they have done their job well, got involved and solved many problems. Obviously, many problems are to be solved yet in the future, but the signs are good," president Klaus Iohannis said when asked about how the PNL collaboration with PSD would evolve within the governing coalition, News.ro reported.

The president also expressed confidence "those responsible" would handle the plagiarism accusations against prime minister Nicolae Ciuca as well as the case of journalist Emilia Sercan - who was threatened by the head of the Police Academy after she unveiled plagiarism cases among Academy's faculty.

The questions were asked after judges covered up the plagiarism case involving PM Nicolae Ciuca, one of them invoking the need "not to threaten the political stability" by prosecuting a top Government official.

A question president Iohannis hasn't answered - perhaps because he was not asked - is whether the lawmakers will settle the law, declared void by the Constitutional Court on procedural grounds, which put an end to investigations into the nature of the collaboration of the BNR governor Mugur iIarescu with the Securitate services of the communist regime.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)