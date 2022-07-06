Politics

Romanian President trusts entirely the Government and the judiciary

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The ruling coalition formed by the Liberal Party (PNL) and its former rival Social Democratic Party (PSD) is working well, despite the unexpected alliance being rather hardly accepted. Actually, some of the members of the Liberal Party never accepted it, and they either migrated to other parties or lost their positions - such as former PNL leader Florin Citu, former prime minister en route to losing his Senate speaker position.

"They have been working together for several months, and I can say that they have done their job well, got involved and solved many problems. Obviously, many problems are to be solved yet in the future, but the signs are good," president Klaus Iohannis said when asked about how the PNL collaboration with PSD would evolve within the governing coalition, News.ro reported.

The president also expressed confidence "those responsible" would handle the plagiarism accusations against prime minister Nicolae Ciuca as well as the case of journalist Emilia Sercan - who was threatened by the head of the Police Academy after she unveiled plagiarism cases among Academy's faculty.

The questions were asked after judges covered up the plagiarism case involving PM Nicolae Ciuca, one of them invoking the need "not to threaten the political stability" by prosecuting a top Government official.

A question president Iohannis hasn't answered - perhaps because he was not asked - is whether the lawmakers will settle the law, declared void by the Constitutional Court on procedural grounds, which put an end to investigations into the nature of the collaboration of the BNR governor Mugur iIarescu with the Securitate services of the communist regime.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian President trusts entirely the Government and the judiciary

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The ruling coalition formed by the Liberal Party (PNL) and its former rival Social Democratic Party (PSD) is working well, despite the unexpected alliance being rather hardly accepted. Actually, some of the members of the Liberal Party never accepted it, and they either migrated to other parties or lost their positions - such as former PNL leader Florin Citu, former prime minister en route to losing his Senate speaker position.

"They have been working together for several months, and I can say that they have done their job well, got involved and solved many problems. Obviously, many problems are to be solved yet in the future, but the signs are good," president Klaus Iohannis said when asked about how the PNL collaboration with PSD would evolve within the governing coalition, News.ro reported.

The president also expressed confidence "those responsible" would handle the plagiarism accusations against prime minister Nicolae Ciuca as well as the case of journalist Emilia Sercan - who was threatened by the head of the Police Academy after she unveiled plagiarism cases among Academy's faculty.

The questions were asked after judges covered up the plagiarism case involving PM Nicolae Ciuca, one of them invoking the need "not to threaten the political stability" by prosecuting a top Government official.

A question president Iohannis hasn't answered - perhaps because he was not asked - is whether the lawmakers will settle the law, declared void by the Constitutional Court on procedural grounds, which put an end to investigations into the nature of the collaboration of the BNR governor Mugur iIarescu with the Securitate services of the communist regime.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport