Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 08:51
Business

Premier Energy enters renewable energy generation and targets 300-500MW in five years

24 February 2022
Premier Energy, a company of Czech Emma Capital and currently operating on the energy distribution and supply markets of Romania and Moldova, has decided to enter the renewable energy generation segment, Iuliana Pănescu, head of treasury, Premier Energy confirmed.

The company aims to develop capacities with a combined generation capacity of 300- 500 MW within five years in Romania and other countries in the region.

"We want to continue the expansion on the main segment of natural gas in Romania, but we felt that Premier Energy should enter the field of renewables, as a result of the directives and clear intentions of the European Union. We bought this wind farm in Tulcea, in the Dobrogea area, marking the beginning of a new line of business. Beyond Romania, we focus on Central and South-Eastern Europe. We have certain targets identified in neighboring countries - Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia - also in the field of renewables. We believe that our business can benefit from synergies with neighboring countries and complementarity. The target is 300-500 MW in the coming years in Romania and the region," she stated, speaking at ZF Power Summit 2022 conference.

Normal
