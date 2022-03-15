Romanian lawmakers reject simple motion against justice minister

The joint chambers of the Romanian Parliament rejected with 192 versus 80 votes (3 lawmakers abstained) the simple motion filed by the reformist party USR against the justice minister Cătălin Predoiu, News.ro reported.

In the motion against minister Predoiu, USR was objecting against the draft law, already promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis, related to the abolition of the special section of prosecutors SIIJ.

Specifically, USR blames the ruling majority for setting up a special body of prosecutors designed to investigate magistrates' alleged corruption deeds instead of allowing the specialized National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) to handle all corruption files, including those involving magistrates.

The Venice Commission, in a preliminary statement on that issue, is recommending the institutional structure proposed by USR, while not entirely condemning the solution proposed by the bill already enacted in Romania.

A final document from the Venice Commission is still expected.

