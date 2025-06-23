Romania’s Prahova County launches project for cycling routes linking vineyard towns

Prahova County launched construction on a major cycling infrastructure project aimed at connecting local vineyard towns and promoting green mobility and sustainable tourism. The initiative, titled “Establishment of Bicycle Lanes on Bachus’s Route,” represents an investment of over RON 25 million, with RON 21 million coming from non-reimbursable funds provided by the Environmental Fund Administration.

The first segment of the project will begin on June 26 and covers a 6.86-kilometre stretch between Mizil and Gura Vadului, an area known for its vineyards and scenic landscapes, the Prahova County Council announced.

The full plan includes over 21 kilometres of bike lanes across two strategic sections that will eventually link the towns of Mizil and Urlați to surrounding wine-producing villages.

At the official launch on June 20, Prahova County Council president Virgiliu Daniel Nanu signed the order to begin work, joined by the mayors of Mizil, Gura Vadului, Urlați, Iordăcheanu, and Plopu.

“This project not only encourages green transport and a healthier lifestyle, but it also enhances tourism in this unique wine region,” Nanu said. “By making the landscape more accessible to cyclists, we’re transforming the local experience.”

The bike lanes will be built as one-way tracks on each side of county roads, 1.5 meters wide, and separated from traffic by markings and curbs. Surfaces will vary depending on the terrain, from compacted gravel to concrete slabs and asphalt.

A second segment, currently awaiting the go-ahead, will stretch nearly 15 kilometres between Urlați and Plopu, passing through villages rich in cultural and natural heritage. This route will link to an existing cycling lane on DJ 102K, constructed under a previous regional project.

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Județean Prahova)