Greek PPC seeks to buy Lukoil’s wind farms in Romania

PPC Renewables, a division of the PPC group that is taking over Enel’s assets in Romania, is en route to taking over the wind farms operated by the Russian group Lukoil as well, Economica.net reported.

The deal is currently being reviewed by the country’s Competition Council.

The target of the takeover is Land Power – a vehicle that operates an 84MW wind farm in the Romanian villages of Topolog and Dorobantu, in Tulcea County.

Land Power is owned by Lukoil International Upstream Holding, part of the Russian oil group Lukoil.

(Photo: Welcomia/ Dreamstime)

