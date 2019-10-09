Post-vacation blues: A quarter of Romanians feel sad when returning home

A quarter of Romanians are sad and don’t feel like going back to work when they return from vacation, according to a study by free travel fare metasearch Momomdo.ro. Most of them (25%) start to experience post-vacation blues on their way back home while a similar percentage, 24%, said they start to feel sad on the last day of vacation.

By comparison, 33% of the respondents in the Netherlands said they feel sad after the vacation ends, and 22% start to feel this way only on the first day back home, local Gds.ro reported.

As for what the Romanians do to beat post-vacation blues, 60% of respondents said they take a few more days off right after returning from holiday to have more time to adjust to their normal lifestyle routine. Those who can’t do this try to shorten their work schedule, take medical leave, or simply don’t assume all the responsibilities while they are at work.

By comparison, only 45% of respondents in France said they take extra days off to return to their normal routine after a vacation, the percentage going up to 73% in Chile.

However, the same study revealed that more than half of Romanians (54%) can’t wait to sleep in their own beds again after a few days of being away, while 47% can’t wait to tell their friends and families about their holiday experiences – the highest share among participant countries.

The Romanians are also the most eager to return to work after the holiday. 29% of Romanian respondents checked this option, much more than in Italy, Poland or Finland, where the percentage is 6%.

The study is based on data collected in 2019 through an online survey among 23,400 people from 22 countries, of which 1,006 Romanians aged between 18 and 65 years.

