Study reveals most popular mountain resorts in Romania

Poiana Brasov comes first in a top of mountain resorts in Romania made by OLX Cazare si Turism, followed by Sinaia and Predeal.

The “Top mountain resorts in Romania” study reveals which are the most popular mountain resorts in the country based on criteria such as quality and access to the slope, food options and value for money.

“In the general ranking, which takes into account all the criteria analyzed in the study, Poiana Brasov took the first spot (25%), followed at a considerable distance by Sinaia (11%), Predeal (9%), Busteni (6%) and Vatra Dornei (6%),” according to a press releases quoted by local News.ro.

When analyzed from the value for money point of view, Poiana Brasov ranks first (14%), followed by Sinaia, Predeal and Busteni, Vatra Dornei, and Ranca. Poiana Brasov was also first in terms of access and quality of the slope, with Predeal coming second in this category, followed by Sinaia and Busteni.

Then again, Poiana Brasov is also considered the resort with the most beautiful landscapes (followed by Sinaia and Busteni, and Balea Lac), and also the local ski resort with the best food (followed by Sinaia, Predeal and Vatra Dornei).

More than 62% of respondents plan to spend the winter holidays in Romania, according to the same study, while 11% will stay home. Those who chose Romania as their destination will go to Poiana Brasov (28%), Predeal and Sinaia (10% each) and Vatra Dornei (7%).

Asked why they prefer to spend their holidays in Romania, the respondents mentioned the accessible price (33%), the impressive landscapes (19%), the optimal time to reach the destination (11%), and the activities and access to the slope (10%).

The survey was conducted in November 2019, through an online questionnaire applied to OLX.ro visitors. More than 2,800 respondents from all regions of the country participated in the study.

