Culture

Pope Leo XIV takes part in commemoration of Romanian catholic bishop

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On Monday, June 2, Pope Leo XIV took part in a commemoration ceremony for Cardinal Iuliu Hossu, bishop of the Romanian United Church. In 1918, Hossu read the Declaration of Union of Transylvania with the Kingdom of Romania, marking the birth of modern Romania.

Hossu was commemorated in Italy through a series of public diplomacy events organized by the Romanian Embassy and the Vatican between June 1–2.

On this occasion, Romanian officials and United Church representatives presented two significant works of art: a mosaic portrait of Cardinal Hossu and an allegorical painting of the Blaj Cathedral, titled “The Church in Shackles” to the pope. The painting, created by Alexandra Belciug, represents the suffering and martyrdom of the Greek-Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, Mugur Isărescu, Governor of the National Bank of Romania, presented the Holy Father with a silver medal issued by the National Bank in honor of Cardinal Iuliu Hossu. The Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania gave the pope a Torah scroll saved during the persecution of the Holocaust period.

“Cardinal Hossu’s message is more relevant than ever. What he did for the Jews in Romania, the actions he took to protect his neighbor despite all risks and dangers, show him as a model of a free, courageous, and generous man, even to the point of the ultimate sacrifice. Therefore, his motto ‘Our faith is our life’ should become the motto of each one of us,” the pope said during the ceremony.

Famed Romanian violinist Alexandru Tomescu played the Stradivarius violin during the event held in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican and attended by the pope. 

“I share with you the emotion of the immense joy of playing Ciprian Porumbescu’s Ballad and Bach in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican, in the presence of Pope Leo XIV and an extraordinary audience. I am overwhelmed with emotion and extremely honored, as a musician, to be invited to this event, to bring the music of the world to this fabulous place and before the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV,” Alexandru Tomescu wrote on his Facebook page.

To mark the event, a relative of Iuliu Hossu read excerpts from the Romanian cardinal’s memoirs, evoking his faith, the power of forgiveness, and the inner freedom he preserved even in the face of repression under Romania’s communist regime.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vatican Media)

Normal
Culture

Pope Leo XIV takes part in commemoration of Romanian catholic bishop

05 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On Monday, June 2, Pope Leo XIV took part in a commemoration ceremony for Cardinal Iuliu Hossu, bishop of the Romanian United Church. In 1918, Hossu read the Declaration of Union of Transylvania with the Kingdom of Romania, marking the birth of modern Romania.

Hossu was commemorated in Italy through a series of public diplomacy events organized by the Romanian Embassy and the Vatican between June 1–2.

On this occasion, Romanian officials and United Church representatives presented two significant works of art: a mosaic portrait of Cardinal Hossu and an allegorical painting of the Blaj Cathedral, titled “The Church in Shackles” to the pope. The painting, created by Alexandra Belciug, represents the suffering and martyrdom of the Greek-Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, Mugur Isărescu, Governor of the National Bank of Romania, presented the Holy Father with a silver medal issued by the National Bank in honor of Cardinal Iuliu Hossu. The Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania gave the pope a Torah scroll saved during the persecution of the Holocaust period.

“Cardinal Hossu’s message is more relevant than ever. What he did for the Jews in Romania, the actions he took to protect his neighbor despite all risks and dangers, show him as a model of a free, courageous, and generous man, even to the point of the ultimate sacrifice. Therefore, his motto ‘Our faith is our life’ should become the motto of each one of us,” the pope said during the ceremony.

Famed Romanian violinist Alexandru Tomescu played the Stradivarius violin during the event held in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican and attended by the pope. 

“I share with you the emotion of the immense joy of playing Ciprian Porumbescu’s Ballad and Bach in the Sistine Chapel, at the Vatican, in the presence of Pope Leo XIV and an extraordinary audience. I am overwhelmed with emotion and extremely honored, as a musician, to be invited to this event, to bring the music of the world to this fabulous place and before the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV,” Alexandru Tomescu wrote on his Facebook page.

To mark the event, a relative of Iuliu Hossu read excerpts from the Romanian cardinal’s memoirs, evoking his faith, the power of forgiveness, and the inner freedom he preserved even in the face of repression under Romania’s communist regime.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vatican Media)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 June 2025
Macro
EC concludes Romania breached fiscal consolidation plan, defers disciplinary steps
05 June 2025
Justice
Parliament adopts "Romania Without Violence" law, doubling minimum penalties for assault
04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan