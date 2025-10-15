Events

Western Romania: Artifacts from Italian museums in Timișoara exhibition on Pompeii

15 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 100 items, ranging from frescoes and paintings to sculptures, photographs, and other rare artifacts from Italian museums, will go on display in Timișoara for an exhibition looking at the city of Pompeii.

Titled The Fragility of the Eternal. From Pompeii to the Grand Tour to Today, the exhibition will be open from November 28 to March 29, 2026, at the National Museum of Art in Timișoara.

The exhibition, the result of a collaboration with Italy's Civita Mostre e Musei, explores "the impact of cataclysms on civilizations, from the ancient tragedy of Pompeii to how this event inspired European art and culture, from the Grand Tour to contemporary times."

The exhibition reconstructs the cultural life of a prosperous, cosmopolitan, and dynamic Roman city, caught in the moment of the cataclysm that temporarily halted its destiny, but paradoxically preserved it for eternity as a cultural effigy and as an archetype of survival through art, a presentation of the show explains.

The items on display come from Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli; Certosa e Museo di San Martino – Naples; Museo Nazionale della Ceramica Duca di Martina in Villa Floridiana – Naples, Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea – Rome; Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte – Naples; Galleria Lia Rumma Milano – Naples, and Museo Nazionale di Castel Sant'Angelo – Rome.

The exhibition will also offer an immersive narrative experience, guided by the voice of a virtual character inspired by an archaeological inscription, discovered on a commemorative altar that attests to the presence in Dacia of a survivor of the eruption of Vesuvius, the organizers said.

Archaeologist Massimo Osanna, director general of Museums at Italy's Ministry of Culture, is the scientific curator, while Filip A. Petcu, the manager of the National Museum of Art Timișoara, is the general curator.

The exhibition anticipates the program Romania-Italy Cultural Year 2026, which will begin on December 1 in Rome.

(Illustration: Muzeul Național de Artă Timișoara)

simona@romania-insider.com 

Normal
Events

Western Romania: Artifacts from Italian museums in Timișoara exhibition on Pompeii

15 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 100 items, ranging from frescoes and paintings to sculptures, photographs, and other rare artifacts from Italian museums, will go on display in Timișoara for an exhibition looking at the city of Pompeii.

Titled The Fragility of the Eternal. From Pompeii to the Grand Tour to Today, the exhibition will be open from November 28 to March 29, 2026, at the National Museum of Art in Timișoara.

The exhibition, the result of a collaboration with Italy's Civita Mostre e Musei, explores "the impact of cataclysms on civilizations, from the ancient tragedy of Pompeii to how this event inspired European art and culture, from the Grand Tour to contemporary times."

The exhibition reconstructs the cultural life of a prosperous, cosmopolitan, and dynamic Roman city, caught in the moment of the cataclysm that temporarily halted its destiny, but paradoxically preserved it for eternity as a cultural effigy and as an archetype of survival through art, a presentation of the show explains.

The items on display come from Museo Archeologico Nazionale di Napoli; Certosa e Museo di San Martino – Naples; Museo Nazionale della Ceramica Duca di Martina in Villa Floridiana – Naples, Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea – Rome; Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte – Naples; Galleria Lia Rumma Milano – Naples, and Museo Nazionale di Castel Sant'Angelo – Rome.

The exhibition will also offer an immersive narrative experience, guided by the voice of a virtual character inspired by an archaeological inscription, discovered on a commemorative altar that attests to the presence in Dacia of a survivor of the eruption of Vesuvius, the organizers said.

Archaeologist Massimo Osanna, director general of Museums at Italy's Ministry of Culture, is the scientific curator, while Filip A. Petcu, the manager of the National Museum of Art Timișoara, is the general curator.

The exhibition anticipates the program Romania-Italy Cultural Year 2026, which will begin on December 1 in Rome.

(Illustration: Muzeul Național de Artă Timișoara)

simona@romania-insider.com 

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 October 2025
Events
Western Romania: Artifacts from Italian museums in Timișoara exhibition on Pompeii
15 October 2025
Events
Oprah Winfrey to headline major business summit in Bucharest in 2026
15 October 2025
Justice
Romanian inmate hacks into prison IT system, modifies sentences for others
15 October 2025
Business
Sphera Franchise Group to open five Hard Rock Cafe restaurants in Romania, Moldova starting 2026
15 October 2025
Culture
Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka draws nearly one million visitors over six months
15 October 2025
Macro
IMF expects moderate economic growth but sluggish fiscal consolidation in Romania
15 October 2025
Business
PepsiCo invests USD 8.5 mln in new beverage canning line at Romanian plant
14 October 2025
Energy
Apple expands clean energy projects across Europe, including Romania