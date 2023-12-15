Poll shows Romanians’ per-capita consumption spending is half of that in Hungary

Romania’s monthly spending for consumption, per adult-equivalent in 2020, was around EUR 400 – the last but second among the European countries, with Bulgaria lagging at a narrow spread, according to the Social Monitor of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung România Foundation.

Although the figure increased sharply over the past decade (tripled from 2005 to 2020), particularly during the accession to the European Union (doubled from 2005 to 2010 as the local currency strengthened in real terms), the annual consumption spending in Romania (EUR 4,867 per adult-equivalent) remains low even compared to that in Hungary (EUR 9,446) or Greece (EUR 11,922) – countries with similar if not smaller GDP per capita measured at PPP exchange rates (the rates that make prices equal across all countries).

The consumption spending in wealthier European countries such as France or Germany is in the region of EUR 20,000-25,000.

However, higher consumer prices (and wages) in wealthier countries may explain part of the discrepancy.

