New poll: Romanian Liberals at par with far-right AUR, Social Democrats’ score robust

A new electoral poll conducted by INSCOP for News.ro reveals a robust score for the Social Democrats of 30.2% of those who have an option – which are two-thirds (65%) of those polled. In turn, 35% of those surveyed have no choice yet or wouldn’t vote at all.

The Liberal Party (PNL) is rated slightly ahead of the far-right party AUR (20.1% versus 19.6%), but the differential is much smaller than the error margin.

Reformist party USR would get only 12% of the votes, according to the poll.

Other parties making it to the parliament are SOS Romania (a satellite of far-right AUR) with 5.2% and ethnic Hungarian party UDMR (4.9% in the poll, above 5% in all ballots until now).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)