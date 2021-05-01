Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Romanians would invest in education first, poll shows

05 January 2021
Romanian households would invest their extra cash in education (28%), followed by bank deposits (23%), entrepreneurship projects (16%), and foreign exchange investments (9%), according to a poll carried by IRES for the Romanian Banking Association (ARB).

However, only about four out of ten Romanians managed to save during the pandemic.

According to the study, two-thirds of local households (68%) managed to save money in a typical month before the health crisis.

