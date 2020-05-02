Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 08:02
Business
Polish investor confirms interest for distressed assets in Romania's steel industry
05 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish investor Marek Frydrych, who is in talks for acquiring the core industrial assets of several Romanian metallurgical companies currently under insolvency or bankruptcy, has confirmed for Profit.ro that he was coming to Bucharest on February 4 for discussing the terms of the acquisition.

The steel companies envisaged by Frydrych were previously held by Russian steel group Mechel.

The Polish investor will carry out the acquisition through local company Laminorul Danube Metallurgical Enterprise, in which he controls over 90% of the capital, through Sunningwell International Polska. Polish metallurgical products trader West Trade holds the remaining 10%.

In September last year, Laminorul Danube made an offer worth EUR 38.3 million for the acquisition of the functioning assets of insolvent steel producer COS Targoviste. In a second deal, Laminorul Danube offered EUR 7.5 mln for the core assets of steel wire producer Campia Turzii Wire Industry (ISCT), also in insolvency, an offer approved by the company’s creditors last November. A third deal pends on the settlement of the debts owed to the public budget by Ductil Steel Buzau.

Laminorul Danube is ready to pay EUR 18 mln for the steel production facilities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 08:02
Business
Polish investor confirms interest for distressed assets in Romania's steel industry
05 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish investor Marek Frydrych, who is in talks for acquiring the core industrial assets of several Romanian metallurgical companies currently under insolvency or bankruptcy, has confirmed for Profit.ro that he was coming to Bucharest on February 4 for discussing the terms of the acquisition.

The steel companies envisaged by Frydrych were previously held by Russian steel group Mechel.

The Polish investor will carry out the acquisition through local company Laminorul Danube Metallurgical Enterprise, in which he controls over 90% of the capital, through Sunningwell International Polska. Polish metallurgical products trader West Trade holds the remaining 10%.

In September last year, Laminorul Danube made an offer worth EUR 38.3 million for the acquisition of the functioning assets of insolvent steel producer COS Targoviste. In a second deal, Laminorul Danube offered EUR 7.5 mln for the core assets of steel wire producer Campia Turzii Wire Industry (ISCT), also in insolvency, an offer approved by the company’s creditors last November. A third deal pends on the settlement of the debts owed to the public budget by Ductil Steel Buzau.

Laminorul Danube is ready to pay EUR 18 mln for the steel production facilities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project
04 February 2020
Eco
EC bans Romania from using bee-killing pesticides
04 February 2020
Business
Romania’s Govt. wants to be able to block the transfer of oil and gas licenses to undesired investors
03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals
30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40