Policolor opens new paint factory in Bucharest after EUR 7 mln investment

Policolor-Orgachim lacquer and paint manufacturer, controlled by the Reconstruction Capital 2 (RC2) investment fund, completed the construction of a paint factory that it built in the Militari area in Bucharest.

Out of the total EUR 7 million investment, which includes the land and the building, EUR 4.3 mln was invested in production equipment alone.

The plant will produce paints, plasters, enamels, varnishes, and related products (primers). Located on a 2.5 ha land plot, the new plant is going to serve as a logistic center as well thanks to a 5,000 square meter warehouse. The construction was completed in mid-June, and in the immediate period the new production units will pass through the testing and testing phases and will start operating this summer.

In 2018, Policolor group reported EUR 64.2 mln consolidated revenues while it expects 8,7% growth to EUR 69.8 mln consolidated revenues. EBITDA is also expected to rise, to EUR 3.9 mln this year.

(Photo: courtesy of Zaga Brand)

