Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Politics

Romanian liberals take steps to replace their leader Citu on April 10

01 April 2022
The leadership of the Romanian Liberal Party (PNL) set in motion a mechanism aimed at replacing party leader Florin Citu in an Extraordinary Congress on April 10. The party's first-vice presidents reportedly invited Florin Citu to resign, but he refused.

All PNL county organizations, except those from Constanța, Gorj, Argeș, Timișoara, and also the organization of the 3rd District in Bucharest, are among those who signed the letter urging Florin Citu to resign from the position of PNL president, sources within the anti-Citu faction told G4Media.

Thus, the party's executive body was summoned on April 1 to schedule for April 3 the National Council that gathers 600 local representatives. Notably, the executive body is summoned by all four vice-presidents.

One week later, if everything goes according to plan, an Extraordinary Congress with 1,500 delegates from all over the country will elect a new president of the party.

Sources familiar with the developments indicated prime minister Nicolae Ciuca as a potential candidate. 

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)

