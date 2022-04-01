Romanian liberals take steps to replace their leader Citu on April 10

The leadership of the Romanian Liberal Party (PNL) set in motion a mechanism aimed at replacing party leader Florin Citu in an Extraordinary Congress on April 10. The party's first-vice presidents reportedly invited Florin Citu to resign, but he refused.

All PNL county organizations, except those from Constanța, Gorj, Argeș, Timișoara, and also the organization of the 3rd District in Bucharest, are among those who signed the letter urging Florin Citu to resign from the position of PNL president, sources within the anti-Citu faction told G4Media.

Thus, the party's executive body was summoned on April 1 to schedule for April 3 the National Council that gathers 600 local representatives. Notably, the executive body is summoned by all four vice-presidents.

One week later, if everything goes according to plan, an Extraordinary Congress with 1,500 delegates from all over the country will elect a new president of the party.

Sources familiar with the developments indicated prime minister Nicolae Ciuca as a potential candidate.

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)