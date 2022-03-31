Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/31/2022 - 08:50
Politics

Romanian liberals seek to replace their leader

31 March 2022
“More than 40 county organisation leaders” (there are 41 counties in Romania) have signed a statement requesting the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu to step down, G4media.ro announced.

Unless Citu resigns, the regional leaders seek to summon on April 3 the party’s leading body, which in turn is supposed to endorse and schedule an extraordinary congress for early party elections.

This happens only four months after Citu unexpectedly negotiated a new ruling coalition with the Social Democrats following the collapse of the past alliance formed with the reformist USR.

But the regional leaders expressed no discomfort with the new and unexpected coalition. On the opposite, they accuse Florin Citu of “generating tensions within the ruling coalition” and of dragging down the party’s credibility among voters because of his weak personal credibility.

The liberal leaders will hand Florin Citu their request upon his return from a visit paid to the United States. The regional leaders indicated no preferred successor.

Florin Citu replaced former party leader Leonard Orban last August in a congress marked by the intervention of president Klaus Iohannis. In fact, president Iohannis used his influence in the party to dismiss Orban and appoint Citu - at that time serving as prime minister.

Later, president Iohannis undermined the negotiations between the two former partners, thus bringing the Social Democrats as full members - now leading member - of the coalition.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 15:04
30 March 2022
Politics
Senate head Florin Citu says Ukraine’s president Zelensky will address the Romanian Parliament
Normal
1

