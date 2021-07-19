"Big global investor" buys 220MW wind farm projects in Romania

The German renewable energy projects developer PNE Group sold to an unnamed investor three wind farm projects in Romania, with a total installed capacity of up to 220 MW, Profit.ro reported.

PNE, which carries out several wind and solar projects in Romania, has signed a sale agreement with "a large global renewable energy company", which will deal with the further development of the projects, according to the German company.

The German company and the new investor, whose name has not been disclosed, will collaborate in the further development of the projects until the financing phase.

The financing, construction and subsequent operation of the three wind farms will be carried out by the investor.

"I am delighted to have found a very experienced and strong investor for our wind farm projects in Romania. We will now work together on the further development of the projects until completion. PNE will also focus on the development of photovoltaic projects in Romania," Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE Group, said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

