Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/19/2021 - 09:21
Business

"Big global investor" buys 220MW wind farm projects in Romania

19 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The German renewable energy projects developer PNE Group sold to an unnamed investor three wind farm projects in Romania, with a total installed capacity of up to 220 MW, Profit.ro reported.

PNE, which carries out several wind and solar projects in Romania, has signed a sale agreement with "a large global renewable energy company", which will deal with the further development of the projects, according to the German company.

The German company and the new investor, whose name has not been disclosed, will collaborate in the further development of the projects until the financing phase.

The financing, construction and subsequent operation of the three wind farms will be carried out by the investor.

"I am delighted to have found a very experienced and strong investor for our wind farm projects in Romania. We will now work together on the further development of the projects until completion. PNE will also focus on the development of photovoltaic projects in Romania," Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE Group, said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 07/19/2021 - 09:21
Business

"Big global investor" buys 220MW wind farm projects in Romania

19 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The German renewable energy projects developer PNE Group sold to an unnamed investor three wind farm projects in Romania, with a total installed capacity of up to 220 MW, Profit.ro reported.

PNE, which carries out several wind and solar projects in Romania, has signed a sale agreement with "a large global renewable energy company", which will deal with the further development of the projects, according to the German company.

The German company and the new investor, whose name has not been disclosed, will collaborate in the further development of the projects until the financing phase.

The financing, construction and subsequent operation of the three wind farms will be carried out by the investor.

"I am delighted to have found a very experienced and strong investor for our wind farm projects in Romania. We will now work together on the further development of the projects until completion. PNE will also focus on the development of photovoltaic projects in Romania," Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE Group, said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks