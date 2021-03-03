Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 08:32
Politics

Reformist PLUS party appoints lawyer for Bucharest prefect

03 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian reformist party PLUS nominated lawyer Alin Stoica to head the local administration of the capital city Bucharest as prefect, Digi24.ro reported.

He will replace former police commissioner Traian Berbeceanu, appointed by the Liberals as Bucharest prefect in October 2020.

Stoica, the PLUS organization leader in Bucharest's sixth district, also served (2016-2018) as a member of the Social and Economic Council's expert labor committee. For over five years, he represented employers' organizations at the industry and national level in some of the discussions on elaborating normative acts (including the Labour Code), both at the level of the Government and at the level of the Parliament.

As prefect, Stoica says he has a key objective: the professionalization and depoliticization in public administration.

The prefect seats have been split between the parties in the ruling coalition on a political basis. USR and PLUS, members in the reformist platform USR-PLUS, decided to share the 14 prefect seats allotted to the platform according to a 2 to 1 ratio, the same rule being kept for sub-prefects.

Thus, USR will appoint nine of the 14 prefects belonging to the alliance, while PLUS will name the remaining 5, including the one in Bucharest.

(Photo: PLUS Sector 5 Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/03/2021 - 08:32
Politics

Reformist PLUS party appoints lawyer for Bucharest prefect

03 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian reformist party PLUS nominated lawyer Alin Stoica to head the local administration of the capital city Bucharest as prefect, Digi24.ro reported.

He will replace former police commissioner Traian Berbeceanu, appointed by the Liberals as Bucharest prefect in October 2020.

Stoica, the PLUS organization leader in Bucharest's sixth district, also served (2016-2018) as a member of the Social and Economic Council's expert labor committee. For over five years, he represented employers' organizations at the industry and national level in some of the discussions on elaborating normative acts (including the Labour Code), both at the level of the Government and at the level of the Parliament.

As prefect, Stoica says he has a key objective: the professionalization and depoliticization in public administration.

The prefect seats have been split between the parties in the ruling coalition on a political basis. USR and PLUS, members in the reformist platform USR-PLUS, decided to share the 14 prefect seats allotted to the platform according to a 2 to 1 ratio, the same rule being kept for sub-prefects.

Thus, USR will appoint nine of the 14 prefects belonging to the alliance, while PLUS will name the remaining 5, including the one in Bucharest.

(Photo: PLUS Sector 5 Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption