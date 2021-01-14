Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

RO IT startup raises EUR 350,000 in just three hours on local crowdfunding platform

14 January 2021
Plant an App, a Romanian IT startup specialized in developing low-code technology, closed its equity crowdfunding campaign on local platform SeedBlink just one day after opening it.

The company managed to raise EUR 350,000 from SeedBlink investors in just three hours after opening the campaign.

In total, the startup raised EUR 600,000 on SeedBlink, including EUR 250,000 in the pre-listing campaign reserved for SeedBlink’s Elite and Classic members.

Plant an App also raised EUR 120,000 through the US crowdfunding platform Republic.co, in a campaign started last October. Thus, the company has reached total investments of EUR 720,000.

"We are extremely pleased with this success and equally grateful for the trust placed in us by investors. In the first hours after the public launch, we reached the maximum funding, with a total investment of EUR 720,000. Our initial target was EUR 500,000, but we successfully exceeded this goal in record time: three hours. We will use this money for expansion in terms of our sales and marketing efforts, but also for developing the platform," explained Bogdan Litescu, founder and CEO of Plant an App.

