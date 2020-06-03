Romania Insider
Biggest private postal services company in Romania aims for EUR 20 mln turnover
06 March 2020
Pink Post, the biggest private postal services company in Romania, reached a turnover of EUR 17.5 million in 2019, up 5% compared to 2018.

The company aims to reach a turnover of EUR 20 million this year.

The company delivered over 108 million envelopes in 2019, about 30% of the total number of envelopes delivered in Romania, and over 242 million advertising materials. Its biggest clients are utility companies, banks, and debt recovery companies.

Pink Post was launched ten years ago and has in the meantime reached a fleet of 200 cars and over 1,600 employees. The company is controlled by Romanian investor Octavian Radu, the owner of the Diverta bookstore chain.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Pink Post)

