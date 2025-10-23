Northeastern Romania: Piatra-Neamț to build palliative care hospital with EU funding

The Piatra-Neamț City Hall will build a palliative care hospital with financing provided from non-reimbursable European funds, mayor Adrian Niță announced.

More than 3,000 patients need palliative care services in the county annually, the mayor said, quoted by Agerpres.

The hospital building will have two levels (ground floor and first floor) and a built area of ​​2,100 sqm. It will include approximately 40 beds, along with modern medical spaces, as well as administrative and technical areas.

The total value of the project exceeds RON 24 million (approximately EUR 4.8 million), VAT included. The municipality of Piatra-Neamț will contribute 2% of the eligible value of the project.

The project is implemented in partnership with the Piatra-Neamț County Emergency Hospital, with the municipality of Piatra-Neamț as the initiator of the investment.

The financing contract will be signed in the following period, and construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Felipe Caparros Cruz/Dreamstime.com)