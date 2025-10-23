Healthcare

Northeastern Romania: Piatra-Neamț to build palliative care hospital with EU funding

23 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Piatra-Neamț City Hall will build a palliative care hospital with financing provided from non-reimbursable European funds, mayor Adrian Niță announced.

More than 3,000 patients need palliative care services in the county annually, the mayor said, quoted by Agerpres.

The hospital building will have two levels (ground floor and first floor) and a built area of ​​2,100 sqm. It will include approximately 40 beds, along with modern medical spaces, as well as administrative and technical areas.

The total value of the project exceeds RON 24 million (approximately EUR 4.8 million), VAT included. The municipality of Piatra-Neamț will contribute 2% of the eligible value of the project.

The project is implemented in partnership with the Piatra-Neamț County Emergency Hospital, with the municipality of Piatra-Neamț as the initiator of the investment.

The financing contract will be signed in the following period, and construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Felipe Caparros Cruz/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Healthcare

Northeastern Romania: Piatra-Neamț to build palliative care hospital with EU funding

23 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Piatra-Neamț City Hall will build a palliative care hospital with financing provided from non-reimbursable European funds, mayor Adrian Niță announced.

More than 3,000 patients need palliative care services in the county annually, the mayor said, quoted by Agerpres.

The hospital building will have two levels (ground floor and first floor) and a built area of ​​2,100 sqm. It will include approximately 40 beds, along with modern medical spaces, as well as administrative and technical areas.

The total value of the project exceeds RON 24 million (approximately EUR 4.8 million), VAT included. The municipality of Piatra-Neamț will contribute 2% of the eligible value of the project.

The project is implemented in partnership with the Piatra-Neamț County Emergency Hospital, with the municipality of Piatra-Neamț as the initiator of the investment.

The financing contract will be signed in the following period, and construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Felipe Caparros Cruz/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 October 2025
Politics
EU must arm itself to deter Russia from “thinking about an attack,” Romanian president says
23 October 2025
Cinema
Romanian film review – Astra & Culmea festivals, The Spruce Forest
23 October 2025
Politics
Government confirms December date for Bucharest mayoral election
23 October 2025
Justice
Cracked gas pipe most likely cause of explosion at residential building in southern Bucharest, investigators say
23 October 2025
Energy
Romania, European Commission agree to keep coal-fired energy units operational until 2029
23 October 2025
Society
Traffic restrictions in Bucharest this weekend for National Cathedral consecration
23 October 2025
Macro
European Commission approves Romania’s revised Recovery and Resilience Plan
23 October 2025
Business
Management of Romanian salt company Salrom dismissed