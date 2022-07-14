Dutch Photon Energy kicks off works on second PV park in Romania

Photon Energy Group, a renewable energy company registered in the Netherlands, has started the construction of its second photovoltaic plant in Romania, which will have a capacity of 4.7 MW and an estimated annual production of 6.8 GWh.

Located near Aiud, in Alba County, the plant will cover 6.6 hectares of vacant land and will be equipped with approximately 8,700 solar panels.

It is the second power plant that Photon Energy is building in Romania.

Last month, the company launched the construction of a 5.7 MW photovoltaic plant near Șiria commune, in Arad county. It should be ready by the end of the year.

Currently, the company is developing photovoltaic projects in Romania with a total capacity of 236 MW, of which 115 MW are in an advanced stage of development.

Photon Energy's portfolio includes photovoltaic plants built with a combined capacity of almost 92 MW in Australia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia, as well as developing projects with an additional capacity of over 790 MW in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneurs Georg Hotar and Michael Gartner, Photon Energy entered the Romanian market in 2015, when it signed maintenance contracts for three solar power plants in the northwest of the country.

The company is based in Amsterdam and is listed on the stock exchanges in Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt, being controlled by the two founders, with a cumulative stake of about 71%.

(Photo: Stangot/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com