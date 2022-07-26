People Power Partnership: RO dancers take part in European project

Eight dancers of the Radu Stanca Theater in Sibiu have taken part this month in the rehearsals for People Power Partnership, a performance involving 14 European partners and set to be presented on a European tour in 2023 and 2024.

They traveled to Freiburg for rehearsals at the theater production center of the German company Aktionstheater PAN.OPTIKUM.

Between July 3 and September 9, when the show is scheduled to premiere, 96 young dancers from Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, UK, and Romania will travel to Lokhalle in turns.

The result of this collaboration between 14 European partners will be presented for the first time in Freiburg’s Platz der Synagoge.

The production will then travel to Lithuania and on to a European tour set to last two years (2023-2024). The show will be presented in at least 12 cities, including three capitals – Riga, Vilnius, and Lisbon.

The partners in the project are Aktionstheatre PAN.OPTIKUM, Freiburg (DEU); Teaterforeningen for Helsingør Kommune // PASSAGE Festival (DNK); Radu Stanca National Theatre in Sibiu // FITS (ROU); Varazdin Tourist Board (HRV); Menu Fabrikas in Vilnius & Alytaus miesto teatras in Alytus (LTU); Foundation INITIUM, Riga (LVA); Bitò Produccions in Girona // Temporada Alta (ESP); Município de Loulé (PRT); Camara Municipal de Lisboa, (PRT); Magna Vitae, Lincolnshire (UK); SE.S.TA - Centre for Choreographic Development, Prague (CZE); Fondazione Via Maestra in Venaria (ITA); University of Education Freiburg (DEU).

(Photo: ©Jennifer Rohrbacher, courtesy of Radu Stanca Theater)

