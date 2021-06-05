Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 13:58
Social

World Record Academy: People's Salvation Cathedral in Bucharest has "largest Orthodox iconostasis"

06 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The People's Salvation Cathedral, under construction in Bucharest, has set the "new world record for the largest Orthodox iconostasis," the World Record Academy has said.

The iconostasis, a wall of icons and religious paintings separating the nave from the sanctuary, has 23.8 meters in length and a height of 17 meters.

The People's Salvation Cathedral, built nearby the supersized Palace of Parliament, is set to serve as the patriarchal cathedral of the Romanian Orthodox Church. 

The iconostasis will be covered with mosaics on both sides, with over 800 sqm of mosaics in total. A team of 45 mosaic and fresco specialists, led by iconographer Daniel Codrescu, worked for ten months on the cathedral's iconostasis, the World Record Academy said in a presentation of the project.

The cathedral, the largest in the country, was consecrated in November 2018, with the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I and Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Patras attending the event. 

During his visit to Romania in 2019, Pope Francis also visited the site

Construction works on the cathedral started in 2010, and EUR 110 million investments were made by 2018

(Photo: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 05/06/2021 - 13:58
Social

World Record Academy: People's Salvation Cathedral in Bucharest has "largest Orthodox iconostasis"

06 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The People's Salvation Cathedral, under construction in Bucharest, has set the "new world record for the largest Orthodox iconostasis," the World Record Academy has said.

The iconostasis, a wall of icons and religious paintings separating the nave from the sanctuary, has 23.8 meters in length and a height of 17 meters.

The People's Salvation Cathedral, built nearby the supersized Palace of Parliament, is set to serve as the patriarchal cathedral of the Romanian Orthodox Church. 

The iconostasis will be covered with mosaics on both sides, with over 800 sqm of mosaics in total. A team of 45 mosaic and fresco specialists, led by iconographer Daniel Codrescu, worked for ten months on the cathedral's iconostasis, the World Record Academy said in a presentation of the project.

The cathedral, the largest in the country, was consecrated in November 2018, with the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I and Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Patras attending the event. 

During his visit to Romania in 2019, Pope Francis also visited the site

Construction works on the cathedral started in 2010, and EUR 110 million investments were made by 2018

(Photo: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal