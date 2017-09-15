Pensioners in Romania, second to employees by monthly income

Pensioners in Romania had the second highest monthly money income after employees in 2016, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) quoted by Agerpres.

An employee had an average monthly income of RON 1,317 (EUR 288), while a pensioner’s monthly income averaged RON 864 (EUR 189). A freelancer working in non-agricultural activities had a monthly income of RON 548 (EUR 120). The unemployed came fourth, with a monthly income of RON 508 (EUR 111), and those employed in agriculture fifth, with RON 420 (EUR 92).

In urban areas, the average monthly income per person stood at RON 1,246 (EUR 273), while in rural areas it reached RON 702 (EUR 154). The Bucharest – Ilfov area had the highest monthly income, at RON 1,559 (EUR 341) per person, while the North – East region the lowest, at RON 733 (160).

