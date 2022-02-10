Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 08:38
Business

Romanian PM Ciuca talks amendments to Pillar II pension funds with fund managers

10 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On February 9, 2022, Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca held a working meeting with the Romanian Association of Privately Administered Pensions (APAPR), which brings together private Pilon II pension administrators from Romania, the largest investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

On behalf of APAPR, the meeting at Victoria Palace was attended by Mihai Bobocea (APAPR spokesperson), Radu Crăciun (APAPR president and BCR Pensii CEO) and Andreea Pipernea (APAPR vice president and NN Pensii CEO).

"The discussion with the prime minister and his panel of experts focused on the three topics related to Pillar II in the milestone that the Government has to tick for PNRR in the first quarter of 2022", Mihai Bobocea told Ziarul Financiar.

"First of all, the increase of the contribution transferred to the Second Pillar of pensions - here we have proposed an increase from 3.75% at present to 4.25% in 2023 and 4.75% in 2024, so that the public finances will gradually absorb the necessary budgetary effort," he added.

According to the timetable set by law for the increase in Pillar II contributions, this contribution should have been 6% at present.

"Secondly, the quantitative and qualitative relaxation of the investments of the pension funds, as well as the continuation of the listings of companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange [were discussed]. Thirdly, legislative changes to digitize further the interaction between pension funds and their participants, as well as the need for private pension fund managers to access public databases, in legitimate interest," Mihai Bobocea explained.

(Photo: Designer 491/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/10/2022 - 08:38
Business

Romanian PM Ciuca talks amendments to Pillar II pension funds with fund managers

10 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On February 9, 2022, Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca held a working meeting with the Romanian Association of Privately Administered Pensions (APAPR), which brings together private Pilon II pension administrators from Romania, the largest investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

On behalf of APAPR, the meeting at Victoria Palace was attended by Mihai Bobocea (APAPR spokesperson), Radu Crăciun (APAPR president and BCR Pensii CEO) and Andreea Pipernea (APAPR vice president and NN Pensii CEO).

"The discussion with the prime minister and his panel of experts focused on the three topics related to Pillar II in the milestone that the Government has to tick for PNRR in the first quarter of 2022", Mihai Bobocea told Ziarul Financiar.

"First of all, the increase of the contribution transferred to the Second Pillar of pensions - here we have proposed an increase from 3.75% at present to 4.25% in 2023 and 4.75% in 2024, so that the public finances will gradually absorb the necessary budgetary effort," he added.

According to the timetable set by law for the increase in Pillar II contributions, this contribution should have been 6% at present.

"Secondly, the quantitative and qualitative relaxation of the investments of the pension funds, as well as the continuation of the listings of companies on the Bucharest Stock Exchange [were discussed]. Thirdly, legislative changes to digitize further the interaction between pension funds and their participants, as well as the need for private pension fund managers to access public databases, in legitimate interest," Mihai Bobocea explained.

(Photo: Designer 491/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks