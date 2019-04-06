Pelikan launches special edition fountain pen dedicated to King Michael of Romania

German stationery and office equipment producer Pelikan has launched a royal edition pen dedicated to King Michael I of Romania, this being the brand’s first such initiative, not only on the local market but also in the world.

“This initiative is unique in the world, there has not been any other personality in the history of the brand at national or even world level to whom Pelikan dedicated a special edition,”said Horatiu Nicolau, general manager of Herlitz Romania, the company operating the local activity of several brands, including Pelikan, according to Da.zf.ro.

With its development beginning in 2017, this Royal Edition is built off of the M800 chassis and is made from black resin for both the cap and barrel, The Pelikan’s Perch publication explains. The cap top is Pelikan’s standard 24-carat gold plated single chick logo which is accented by the usual trimmings of a Souverän. Pelikan’s standard beak clip and double cap bands remain unchanged. The side of the cap depicts the golden signature of the King, “Mihai.”

The piston knob on this edition stands out as unique. It eschews the standard trim for a single, thicker gold plated ring. Engraved on that ring is the royal motto of the Kingdom of Romania, “Nihil Sine Seo,” which is Latin for “Nothing Without God.”

(Photo source: Literaderege.ro)