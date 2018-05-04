Eastern Romania city hosts film festival on the environment

Pelicam, an international film festival on the topic of environment, takes place this year between June 21 and June 24, in Tulcea, a city in eastern Romania.

This year’s edition comes with a fresh selection of internationally-acclaimed environmental documentaries, as well as debates, workshops, and concerts in the five locations of the festival.

A novelty this year is the collaboration between Pelicam and Greenpeace Romania, which are releasing together, during the festival, a new song using the sounds of the forests. This is part of the campaign The Forest Is Not a Silent Film. The campaign can be followed on the platform Uncut.ro, which makes available to the public an ambient mix of real sounds recorded in the virgin forests of Romania.

Pelicam is held in several locations of Tulcea: the Jean Bart Cultural Centre, the Museum of Art, the Avramide House, the Civic Square and the Pelicam Camping, on the shore of lake Ciuperca. Screenings will also be held in the neighborhoods of Tulcea, but also in schools in the city.

The recently-released Untamed Romania will be screened at the festival as well.

The program of the festival is updated here.

Romanian film review – Into the wild: Untamed Romania

[email protected]