Business

Abris-backed Romanian paper group Pehart invests EUR 20 mln in modernisation

13 July 2023

Pehart Group, the main player in the production and processing of household paper products in Romania and one of the largest tissue paper companies in Southeastern Europe, plans investments of over EUR 20 million this year to improve the energy efficiency of the production lines in the two factories it operates in Petresti-Sebes and Dej.

In parallel, the company aims to develop new production capacities, diversify its product portfolio and increase export capacity.

In addition to increasing the volume of exports, the company aims to expand its operations internationally and strengthen the position of its brands.

Pehart Tec Group ended 2022 with a turnover of RON 875 mln (EUR 175 mln), up 71% compared to 2021, Ziarul Financiar reported. The profit quadrupled y/y to RON 80 mln last year.

In 2017, businessman Ioan Tecar from Dej exited Pehart Tec after completing the sale of the business to private equity fund Abris Capital, which also has other local companies in its portfolio, including GTS – Global Technical Group, in the IT field, and Green Group, active in the waste processing segment.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

