Famous Romanian bike producer launches electric vehicles

Romanian bike producer Pegas has entered the local market of electric bikes and vehicles with a new range that includes bikes, a scooter, and a longboard.

The new collection is being launched these days at the Electric Castle music festival near Cluj-Napoca, one of the biggest such events in Romania.

The new Practic Dinamic electric bike has an engine power of 250W and and autonomy of 50 km. Meanwhile, Supreme Dinamic, the first Romanian electric fatbike, can cover more than 70 km with one charge. It also has a 500W Bafang engine that has been reprogrammed to 250W integrated in the rear wheel.

Established in 1972, Pegas was the most popular bike producer in Romania in the ‘70s and ‘80s. The brand was relaunched in 2012 by Atelierele Pegas. More than 20,000 bikes were sold so far to both local and European customers. In October 2015, Network One Distribution (NOD) acquired Atelierele Pegas.

In the next three years, Atelierele Pegas plans to sell 25,000 bikes annually, targeting a turnover of EUR 5 million.

Irina Marica, [email protected]