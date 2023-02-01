Paval Holding awaits permission to take over new Romanian brickmaker

Ceramic block manufacturer Cemacon, 80% owned by the Pavăl Holding Group, took steps to take over brick maker Euro Cărămida, located in Biharia, Bihor county, Startupcafe.ro reported.

The Competition Council is currently evaluating the impact of the deal on the competition.

Euro Cărămida reported a turnover of almost RON 73 mln (EUR 15 mln) for 2021, with a net profit of over RON 18 mln (EUR 3.8 mln) and a number of 44 employees.

On the other hand, Cemacon obtained in 2021 a turnover of almost RON 180 mln and a net profit of over RON 54 mln. The company from Cluj ended 2021 with an average number of 256 employees.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)