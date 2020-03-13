Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/13/2020
Social
Romanian parents will get days off to supervise their children when needed
13 March 2020
Parents in Romania will be given days off for the supervision of their children in case of temporary closure of the educational units due to adverse weather conditions or other extreme situations officially instituted by the authorities, such as the Covid-19 epidemic.

The payment of the days off will be financed from a fund built up from an existing special contribution paid by employers, stipulates a draft law passed by the Chamber of Deputies on March 12. The bill was voted unanimously in the Chamber of Deputies and will be sent for promulgation to the Presidency, Profit.ro reported. 

The legislative proposal grants the right to one parent to stay at home with the child if he is up to 12 years old, enrolled in a school (or, in the case of the child with disabilities, if he is up to 18 years old and is registered in a school) when the schools are closed due to adverse weather conditions or other extreme situations so decreed by the competent authorities with responsibilities in the field. At the same time, the days off will not be granted to parents allowed by their employer to work from home.

Under another bill also passed by the Chamber of Deputies on March 12, parents of children not enrolled yet in schools (up to 6 years), or the legal tutors of the children, may receive financial benefits for hiring a nanny. The benefit is provided to recipients if their revenues (per capita, in the case of families) do not exceed RON 3,500 (EUR 730). The benefit ranges from RON 250 (EUR 50) to RON 710 (EUR 150).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

1
 

45