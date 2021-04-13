(P) Share the Easter Joy

Partner Content

Easter Menu at Home

Easter is one of our favorite holidays, and this year, more than ever, it’s a great occasion to come together with your closest friends and family and celebrate at home, in a cozy atmosphere. We love Easter mainly because it is filled with tradition, and the dinner table is no exception. So this year, spend more time with your loved ones and let professionals take care of the Easter Menu. The JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel team has prepared the most delicious feast, including signature dishes, all available for pick-up or delivery on May 1st and 2nd.

The menu designed by the hotel’s chefs is a feast of over thirty dishes, a true culinary treat, well deserved especially after the fasting time dedicated before Easter. It starts with a themed platter that includes traditional items, game pastrami, colored eggs, and veggies, followed by exquisite dishes such as pike fish dip, sushi, grilled beef tenderloin, or grilled octopus, to name a few. From appetizers, salads, side dishes, desserts & more, you and your family will explore delicious recipes, professionally crafted for an unforgettable celebration.

The lamb terrine, as known locally as “drob de miel” is a must-have dish on the Easter table, a signature dish in Romania, alongside colored eggs and the lamb stew – “stufat de miel”. These delicacies are included in the menu, for you to enjoy the authentic taste of Easter. The game pastrami and smoked duck breast are also among the favorites, while the traditional beef salad with vegetables and mayonnaise is also a fabulous Easter entrée.

While traditional recipes are the stars of the table, the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel team also brings international dishes to the celebration, so you can truly travel around the world of taste: the selection of maki sushi, the pear & gorgonzola salad, the lamb & beef kofta or the Tiger shrimps in the creamy white sauce will for sure impress everyone. Have a look at the menu, and convince yourself.

You must save some room for the desserts collection: the traditional Romanian “cozonac”, the chocolate egg or the vanilla berry mille-feuille are just a few of the delicacies that the pastry team has prepared for your Easter meal. All you need to do is sit back, enjoy the holiday and order your Easter special menu from JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.

YOUR EASTER PACKAGE

Special Easter Menu | Complimentary Bottle of Wine - 1200 lei | serves minimum 4 persons

ADVANCE RESERVATIONS

Menu available on 1st and 2nd of May for pick-up or delivery

Advance orders welcomed by 28th of April

Tel +4 0724 000 835 | [email protected]

Save up to 25% with your Club Connoisseur membership. Not a member yet? Sign up at [email protected].



Easter Hampers – the perfect gift for dear ones

When it comes to sharing the joy of holidays, the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel team has also prepared a thoughtful gift for you to offer – the Easter Hamper.

The elegantly crafted leather basket includes traditional Cozonac, a bottle of premium Romanian red wine, fine chocolate, Easter eggs, and traditional Easter products selected by our Executive Chef. Hampers are available at 450 lei, for pick up from the hotel or ask for it to be delivered to your choice of address. Orders should be placed 48h in advance.

The team at JW Marriott is also offering a selection of Romanian Cozonac, crafted in three different flavors: Nuts, Cocoa & Raisins, Chocolate or Mixed Flavors. Available at 60 lei per piece, advance orders are welcomed by 27th of April.

Both the Easter Hamper and the Cozonac can be ordered at +4 021 403 1903.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.