(P) Pop & Partners leverages Mindspace’s creative, boutique workplace experience - Case Study

The business law firm opts for a dynamic, inspiring, laid-back environment with the highest standards of professionalism by securing an office with all amenities and services powered by Mindspace.

“We wanted to be part of a community of well-grounded but energetic, out-of-the-box thinkers who are connecting with people from different fields, geographical areas, and cultures. So, we found Mindspace.” said Claudiu A. Pop, Managing Partner, Pop & Partners.

THE CHALLENGE: Securing an office with high standard meeting & client areas to ensure privacy, while providing a creative, inspirational environment for the team

The leading law firm was going through a transition from a more conventional, corporate workplace to one that was more dynamic, open, and relaxed, while still maintaining the highest level of service for their industry and business clients.

They wanted to move from their traditional office space in a historic villa in Bucharest to a new workplace that reflected their new approach to business.

They needed a workplace that blended the highest levels of professionalism, reflecting their commitment and respect to clients, with an enjoyable, relaxed, chic space that encouraged socializing and inspired creative solutions for complex situations.

Confidentially was paramount for their work and clients, so they needed privacy and high-level security measure.

They needed an office with full facilities and wanted all administrative work and employee wellness programs to be handled by others.

THE SOLUTION:

A private office setting at Mindspace provided Pop & Partners with the professional services, absolute privacy, and inspirational atmosphere for the law firm to thrive.

RESULTS: The Mindspace boutique office experience provided Pop & Partners with the needed setup to match their highest professional standards while meeting their business values.

Mindspace gave them a unique workplace that was different than standard office options, reflecting their collaborative, open values while maintaining the highest levels of professionalism and confidentiality.

Mindspace provided them with well-designed offices with full facilities, high standard meeting rooms, networking and socializing areas, and admin support that allowed them to realize cost savings.

Mindspace gave Pop & Partners the opportunity to be part of a global community of creative, like-minded professionals, with new business opportunities and access to global locations for business travel.

“Since moving to Mindspace, we’ve experienced a better work/life balance, higher levels of satisfaction for our people, and cost reductions,” added Claudiu A. Pop, Managing Partner, Pop & Partners.

ABOUT POP & PARTNERS

A business law firm based in Bucharest, Pop & Partners’ clients includes industry and business leaders in all market segments and at various stages of their business growth. They provide transactional and commercial litigation advice to local and international clients, combining the highest legal standards with a commercial approach designed to give clients an edge in the Romanian marketplace.

(p) - This article is an advertorial.