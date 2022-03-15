(P) Open Day event at King's Oak British International School

Partner Content

We aim to provide Nursery to Secondary School students balanced and formative learning experiences which create a strong foundation for continuous academic growth.

This goes to all the parents out there who are dealing with what can be such an emotional and complex process: finding the best learning and developing environment for your child. And there is certainly a school to suit each and every child!

On Saturday the 26th of March, at 10:00 am, we warmly invite you to come along for an introductory tour of our wonderful school during our OPEN DAY event.

Come and see why King`s Oak British International School is a unique learning environment where relationships are at the heart of the school, where every member of staff knows our children and families well. Personalised learning becomes possible and successful when children’s individual learning needs and interests are known by their teachers.

In all key stages, starting with the 1 year old curious explorer and all the way up to the soon to be 17 year old young adult, children thrive through our encouraging, creative, and ambitious approach, where the individuality and contribution of all is highly valued. The amazing staff team are committed to seeing them grow to reach their full potential and develop a lifelong love of learning.

We are incredibly proud of our unique location, in a green and quiet compound, away from noise and traffic, our wonderful children, our supportive parents, inspirational staff and forward-thinking governors. Everyone at King`s Oak British International School enjoys working together to make our school a safe, happy, and fun place to learn. We are also proud of all our families’ interests, heritage, cultures, and religions as we see diversity as an asset to teach our learners about differences, respect, and empathy.

What is the best way to learn more about us? Visit us on Saturday, 26th of March.

Please register your attendance at reception@kingsoakschool.ro and admission@kingsoakschool.ro and we will be delighted to show you our facilities and answer any questions you may have.

