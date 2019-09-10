(P) King’s Oak International Food Fair

For 25 years now, King's Oak British International School has built its established place among the ever-growing and ever-changing international schools in Bucharest. One of the most important values for our school is its community. We have students and families from 30 different nationalities and we treasure and aim to celebrate each and every one of them.

We learn from each other's cultures every year during different whole school events, such as Chinese New Year, Hanukkah, Easter, Sukkot, Harvest Day, or Holi.

Another cherished tradition of our school life is The International Food Fair. King's Oak students, teachers, and parents come together once a year to celebrate and honor our distinguished multicultural and multinational community. Parents, teachers, and students join in the preparation of a variety of delicious traditional foods specific to the country they represented while everyone enjoyed music and dance performances.

The children have the opportunity not only to participate in the preparations of various recipes alongside their parents but also to try out different traditional foods and games using a 'passport' system to travel around the world. It is quite a journey! It is quite a day!

The International Food Fair, one of the most appreciated and anticipated events of the year demonstrates the strong partnership between parents and school in a multicultural community where everyone matters. King’s Oak School declares itself fortunate to have such a dedicated and involved community! We all agree that it represents a sound foundation in our children's development as we strive to help them grow into tolerant adults and responsible citizens of the world.

(P) This article is an Advertorial.