(P) The French International School of Bucharest (EFI Bucharest) opens in September 2019: Open Doors Day on Saturday, 22nd June

The French International School of Bucharest (EFI Bucharest) offers a trilingual education (French, English, Romanian), based on the French official programs. EFI Bucharest combines French academic excellence and the dynamism of anglo-saxon and international schools. This combination of the ‘best of two worlds’ is a unique pedagogical model. At the request of some families, the EFI is organizing an additional open house on Saturday, June 22.

A French school focused on academic excellence

Teachings at EFI strictly respect the French Ministry of Education curricula. Regardless of their nationality, all students receive individual support following an academic curriculum internationally recognized for its rigor and the wide knowledge it develops. This education will lead students to the French Baccalaureate and then to the best universities in the world.

The strengths of French education

A perfect command of the French language and basic knowledge (literacy and numeracy).

Solid general knowledge to develop understanding, emotional intelligence and critical thinking.

Development of scientific activities and knowledge to help understand the complex nature of the world and make them ready.

A Portal Programme for the non-French-speaking pupils

EFI Bucharest is resolutely open to all nationalities. It is our policy to welcome children into our preschool or primary school with little or no French at all levels. To ensure their successful integration, we make sure that there is a stress-free transition for such children via our Portal Programme. This method provides children with fast tuition in French (which will be their main tuition language) and easy insertion into the curriculum.

A trilingual education from kindergarten

EFI Bucharest is a unique trilingual school with three languages of reference: French, English and Romanian. At the end of their schooling, our pupils will be able to speak and write idiomatically in all three languages.

Language classes are given by native speaking teachers who have studied and taught in their country of origin.

- Later, during their secondary studies (junior high school and high school), our students will learn a third language (German, Spanish, Chinese, …) and continuously prepare language certifications for which they will receive the best training at the school.

An international openness that promotes understanding of the world

EFI Bucharest wants to be resolutely international. In addition to the trilingual teaching that is offered from the beginning of schooling, students benefit from a real opening to the world with:

Discovery of the different cultures of the world.

School trips, educational projects, and twinning with other international schools.

Active college counseling to prepare children for the best higher education.

Multiculturalism throughout the school.

Educational programs promoting international openness and intercultural exchange (Model United Nations (MUN), Summer camps, etc.).

The pleasure of learning in a stimulating environment

EFI Bucharest’s educational project combines the pleasures of learning with rigorous teaching and supervision methods, in a multicultural, bilingual and energetic scholarly environment.

Modern teaching methods and tools based on cognitive science and the development of everyone’s talents (Active learning methods, jigsaw classrooms/cooperative classes, flipped classrooms, positive discipline, dynamic teaching of science using investigation and projects, use of EdTech tools,…).

The school gives personalized support to each child and specific learning methods are applied to each group level.

Personal development: EFI Bucharest enables its students to make progress thanks to a favorable and optimistic environment where success rhymes with self-fulfillment. Our innovative teaching methods are focused on boosting the desire to learn, the will to succeed and self-confidence of children, while developing their ability to adapt, think and develop their openness towards others.

EFI Bucharest’s multicultural and dynamic educational community is made up of:

A team of teachers who are attentive, qualified and committed to academic excellence and the success of your children.

Pupils and families of all nationalities.

Partners: a network of partnerships with NGO’s, international or regional organizations, provides children with the opportunity to strengthen their civic and cultural commitment.

A rewarding social and cultural life

Every day after school and on Wednesday afternoons, children are given the opportunity to participate in many cultural, artistic and sports activities to further their development and broaden their outlook. Some of these are taught in English.

Open house Day: Saturday 22nd June

EFI Bucarest, 12 Dacia Blvd., District 1, Bucharest.

The families will have the opportunity to attend a school’s presentation and to meet individually the management and educational team of the EFI Bucharest.

