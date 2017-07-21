(P) The fortress that was never conquered. Until now!

Situated in a medieval city, surrounded by beautiful traditions, amazing landscapes and warm people lies a fortress that was never conquered. Emerged in history, tradition and myth, the citadel of Fagaras is one of Europe’s largest castle and the place of an immersive festival that will took place between 28-30 July 2017.

The festival, appropriately named Murmur (meaning a gentle whisper, both of nature and history), will bring together vibrant electronic, deep house and live music with traditional workshops, local food, authentic customs, decorations and fashion.

Local craftsmen will have the chance to bring back their customs and traditions, while the decorations, fashion and projections will be focused around the theme of modern authenticity. All these elements will bring life back again to this beautiful citadel, while offering tourists and locals the chance to enjoy good music, an amazing scenery and an immersion in a beautiful and authentic medieval citadel.

You can camp near the Citadel’s lake together with the local swans, discover amazing street food, daytime activities and many more. Amongst the artists that will give life to this beautiful place are Phil Weeks, Archie Hamilton, CTC, The Kryptonite Sparks, Cred Ca Sunt Extraterestru, Mr. Jurjak, Danaga, Toulouse Lautrec, Satellites, Next Ex, Ada Kaleh and many more.

You can find out more information and buy your ticket on the festival’s website or official Facebook page. See you at the citadel!

(p) – this article is an advertorial.