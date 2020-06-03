(P) Cambridge School: First-Rate Excellence in Secondary

University preparation and admissions are aspects of a student’s education begun on that very first day of EYFS-Kindergarten. While the results and success are experienced in Key Stage 5, the work is ongoing and increasingly demanding from a very early age and requires the support and dedication of involved parents, hard-working students, well-prepared teachers, and high-quality school staff.

Cambridge School of Bucharest understands this truth and could not be more proud of the dividends this exceptional effort has paid off. Last year, our graduating students flew across Europe to take their places at some of the most prestigious and competitive universities in the world. CSB had an English Literature and History student head to Durham University, a Biomedical engineer attend King’s College London, and a student of Business Administration gain acceptance at ESSEC in Paris. Our Head Boy began his studies of Politics and International Relations at the London School of Economics. Some headed to the Netherlands for a range of specialised courses in Architecture, Computer Sciences, Psychology, and Medicine, while others still earned places in competitive programmes right here in Romania.

From Philosophy, Politics, and Economics to Dentistry, Biology, and Medicine, our students left Cambridge School of Bucharest equipped to succeed.

And it’s clear why.

Consistently, CSB students’ preparation and performance on important external exams ranks them above both international and UK averages. Results for IGCSE (exams taken at the end of Year 11/Grade 10) earned CSB students 90% A* to C grades and results for A-Level exams (exams taken in Year 13/Grade 12) set them up with 91% A*-C grades, with 31% earning an A or A*.

Excellent results for excellent university admissions applications.

These are themselves a result of the comprehensive education we offer our students throughout the Secondary School. Your child will be able to pick from a wide range of subjects at IGCSE. Students can choose to specialise in Chemistry, Physics, and Computer Science, or to attend Geography, Economics, and Business classes alongside their core courses of English, Mathematics, Biology, Modern Foreign Languages, and History. For AY 2020-2021, our new Art and Design course will open for future artists and architects. The flexibility we offer is a key part of our success.

These subjects are taught by our expert faculty. Our teachers build courses that are designed to deliver effective lessons that enable our students to meet the demands of Cambridge Assessments. Take Maths for example: “Across four years of study, students master statistics, geometry, and algebra. Our students achieve some of the highest mathematics results in the world. In fact, last year a Year 12 CSB student received a certificate for the ‘Highest Mark in the World’ for AS-Level Mathematics,” says Georgiana Popovici, Head of Mathematics.

The quality of instruction is guaranteed by our status as a British School Overseas, but it is reinforced by regular professional learning programmes that keep our teachers up-to-date on the latest strategies and literature. Regular and rigorous internal assessment keeps teachers informed of student progress and allows us to fine-tune our approach to each individual student’s needs in the classroom. Moreover, we are firm believers in the idea that learning extends beyond the classroom. You might see CSB Geography students undertaking urban fieldwork around Bucharest, History students on a depth study trip to Berlin, or Economics students at ASE University to attend a debate or lecture. “Students have put their knowledge and understanding to work through participation in inter-school Model United Nations, Model NATO Conferences, and debate competitions. They return from these international competitions as more confident public-speakers with a better understanding of how their academic studies connect with the real world,” adds Jonathon Wragg, Head of Humanities.

With increasing competition for university places, Cambridge School understands that successful applications include relevant extra-curricular activities. To this end, we offer a multitude of activities that run during the school day. Chess Club, Environmental Club, the Debating Society and Creative Writing Club are all run by teachers, and the Student Union runs its own activities including a school newspaper for any aspiring journalists. Starting in Year 10, we also encourage pupils to begin work on their Duke of Edinburgh award which involves skill work, community service, and culminates in hiking the Carpathian Mountains. Of course, we are also very proud of our sports and athletics clubs that compete in football, basketball, volleyball, marathons, and much more. These run as an optional extra to important Physical Education classes.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we maintain clear communication between the school, the parents, and the students. “Families play an important role in supporting their children`s education, and effective communication allows parents to assist in strong intellectual and emotional growth,” says Magdalena Mihai, Head of Upper Secondary.

If you are looking for a first-rate education for your child or children, contact our admissions team today at [email protected]!

(p) This article is an advertorial.