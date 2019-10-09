Education
(P) "Bucharest International Schools University Conference", the place where students have One-to-One meetings with top universities from around the world!
09 October 2019
Pupils aged 14 to 18 years, who are interested in studying or starting a career abroad, are expected on the 21st October at Bucharest International Schools University Conference, an event hosted by the British School of Bucharest. 

At Bucharest International Schools University Conference, pupils can participate at exclusive seminars and presentations from some of the best Universities in the World, in One-to-One meetings for individual guidance and specific information from the Universities they want to apply to. Their parents can also take part in special sessions where they will receive guidance and help in choosing the right course for their children.

The Conference is the perfect solution, in getting to know better, the school curriculum and the key points for a successful enrollment in the world-renowned faculties. Nineteen top institutions from six countries (UK, Austria, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy and USA) will attend the event.

Special consultants present at the event will provide additional information to pupils in order to help them find out more about the enrolment process, choosing the right courses, as well as details about tuition fees and student loans.

The event will start at 10:00, and until 13:00 the Universities presentations and One-To-One meetings will take place (for One-to-One meetings you have to register in order to reserve a place). Then, between 13:00-15:00 the pupils and their parents can visit the Universities Fair, where attendance is unlimited, and all participants can have final discussions about programmes and offers, tuition fees and funding opportunities to study abroad.

These are just a few of the moments specially designed and prepared for those who choose to come on the 21st October to the campus of the British School of Bucharest.

For ALL University presentations or One-to-One meetings you have to register in order to reserve a spot, here. Each participant will be able to attend a maximum of seven meetings (presentations or "one-to-one").

The list of attending universities:

UK: Lancaster University, Imperial College London, London South Bank University, New College of Humanities, University College LondonUniversity of East Anglia, University of Essex, University of Leicester, University of Nottingham, University of Plymouth, University of Southampton.

Austria: Webster University.

The Netherlands: Hotelschool The Hague, University College Utrecht, Windesheim University of Applied Sciences.

Italy: John Cabot Rome.

Switzerland: Vatel.

USA: Savannah College of Art and Design, Misericordia University (USA).


(p) - This article is an advertorial.
 

